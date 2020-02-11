Glasgow stalwart Harley signs new deal

GLASGOW: Rob Harley, Glasgow’s record appearance maker, has signed a new two-year contract with the Guinness PRO14 club.

The 29-year-old flanker, who is now committed until at least the summer of 2022, is the only player to have surpassed 200 appearances for the Warriors, having made his debut in the opening match of the 2010-11 season.

Harley, who has scored 11 tries for Glasgow, also boasts 21 Scotland caps and shares the club’s European appearance record of 50 with former hooker Gordon Bulloch.“We’ve got a good group of guys here - it’s always fun to come in and train, and then play alongside those guys,” Harley told the club’s website. “I’m glad that I’ll be around for the next couple of seasons. I don’t have a target (for appearances), I just want to play as many games as I can for Glasgow.”

Danny Wilson, who will take over from Wallabies-bound Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie ahead of the 2020-21 season, said: “Rob has been with the club a long time and we’re really pleased that he has decided to stay.“He has so much experience, having made 227 appearances, and he’ll be a real asset for us over the next couple of years.”