Six Nations: England hammer Scotland

EDINBURGH: England maintained their push for a second successive Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam by beating Scotland 53-0 in Edinburgh.

The match was switched to Murrayfield and played behind closed doors following Sunday’s postponement in Glasgow because of Storm Ciara.And England made up for lost time by moving top of the table above Ireland on points difference, setting up a key encounter between the countries later this month.

Sarah Hunter’s team followed last season’s 80-0 victory over the Scots by running in eight tries as snow fell in the Scottish capital, including doubles for full-back Emily Scott and wing Abby Dow.

Hunter, prop Sarah Bern, wing Jess Breach and substitute Claudia MacDonald also crossed, while centre Emily Scarratt kicked five conversions and a penalty.Scarratt’s 13-point haul meant she overtook team-mate Katy Daley-McLean as England Women’s all-time leading scorer.