Man United determined to end season on high: McTominay

LONDON: Scott McTominay says Manchester United are “fully focused” on ending their troubled season on a high note, with silverware still on offer in the FA Cup and Europa League as he nears a return from injury.

United have found it hard to establish any momentum in a challenging campaign that has threatened to spiral into disarray at times.They are six points adrift of the Premier League’s top four but could still qualify for the Champions League through another route if they win the Europa League.

United face Club Brugge in the last 32 later this month, while their next FA Cup assignment is a fifth-round tie at second-tier Derby.

Despite distracting speculation about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as manager, combined with fan protests against United’s owners the Glazer family and the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, McTominay is adamant there is still a possibility of a happy ending for everyone at Old Trafford.

“It would be nice to come back and have a massive push with the rest of the boys to get into some finals, get some trophies under our belts and really set the bar for next season, set a bar that we don’t step underneath,” McTominay told United’s website.