340 held in 2-month London robbery crackdown

LONDON: More than 340 suspects have been arrested in just two months as part of a crackdown on robbery in London’s West End.

Operation Fahrenheit, launched in late November last year, has seen officers carry out 2,800 stop and searches and arrest hundreds for alleged violent, weapon and drug crimes.Uniformed and undercover officers have been used in robbery hotspots including the West End and St James’s wards of Westminster that are the two worst areas of London for the crime.

These cover parts of Oxford Street, Soho and Mayfair; and Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square and the area around Whitehall and Parliament. Around two thirds of the robberies in these wards happen at night, between 6pm and 6am.

The Metropolitan Police released the figures as it launched a campaign to encourage members of the public to “look up, look out”, so they don’t fall prey to criminals while distracted by their mobile phones. It advises people to be aware of their surroundings, keep valuables out of sight and stay on busy, well-lit streets.