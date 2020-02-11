‘Parasite’ makes Oscars history with best picture win

HOLLYWOOD: South Korean black comedy “Parasite” made movie history at the Oscars on Sunday, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the best picture award—Hollywood’s biggest prize of all.

A genre-defying thriller about a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household, “Parasite” won four awards, stunning the pundits who believed the Academy would never crown a subtitled Asian movie.

“It’s such a great honour. I feel like I’ll wake up to find it’s all a dream. It all feels very surreal,” a jubilant Bong Joon-ho, who also won best director honours, told journalists backstage, calling the night “crazy.” “Parasite” also won the Oscar for best international feature, and became the first Asian film to scoop best original screenplay.

“I thought I was done for the day and ready to relax,” Bong had said earlier after his best director win, promising to “drink until next morning.” Bong also paid tribute on stage to his childhood hero and fellow nominee Martin Scorsese, drawing a standing ovation for the veteran director of “The Irishman”—which went home empty-handed. But a bigger shock was in store as the movie beat frontrunner “1917” to win best picture, the night’s final prize.

“It feels like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now,” producer Kwak Sin-ae told an audience of Tinseltown A-listers, who cheered the film’s wins throughout the night at the Dolby Theatre.

The pre-Oscars favorite “1917,” Sam Mendes’s innovative and personal World War I movie about two soldiers crossing no-man’s-land, had to settle for best cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing prizes. The movie—filmed to appear like one continuous shot—had swept up trophies at several other galas in the build-up to Sunday.

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for his turn in supervillain origin story “Joker,” the film that started the night with the most nominations. In an emotionally charged speech, the actor railed against injustice and “an egocentric worldview” that leads to environmental destruction, before paying tribute to his actor brother River, who died of a drug overdose in 1993.

Renee Zellweger sealed a remarkable comeback by winning best actress for “Judy,” dedicating the award to the Hollywood screen legend she portrayed.“Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time. I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy,” she said in accepting her second Oscar.

Best adapted screenplay went to Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit,” about a young boy corrupted by fascism. Laura Dern won best supporting actress for her turn as a feisty divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story.”

No female directors were nominated this year—a theme referred to by several celebrities. Natalie Portman, a best actress Oscar winner in 2011 for “Black Swan,” literally wore her feelings—she had their names stitched into the Dior cape she wore to the gala. The ceremony had no host for a second consecutive time. Early reviews were not favorable.