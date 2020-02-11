close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
February 11, 2020

Indian soldier killed as Pak Army responds to LoC firing

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
February 11, 2020

RAWALPINDI: An Indian soldier was killed and three others were injured as Pakistan Army effectively responded to unprovoked Indian aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said Indian forces fired mortar shells in Nakyal and Jandrot sectors across the LoC, targeting civilian population in Sandhara, Kotli and Jabbar villages.

Ten civilians, including two women and an equal number of children, were injured as a result of the Indian shelling. The military’s media wing said Pakistan Army effectively responded to the Indian aggression, killing one Indian soldier and injuring three others, including a major. The civilians injured from the Indian shelling were shifted to a local hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story