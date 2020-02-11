Indian soldier killed as Pak Army responds to LoC firing

RAWALPINDI: An Indian soldier was killed and three others were injured as Pakistan Army effectively responded to unprovoked Indian aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said Indian forces fired mortar shells in Nakyal and Jandrot sectors across the LoC, targeting civilian population in Sandhara, Kotli and Jabbar villages.

Ten civilians, including two women and an equal number of children, were injured as a result of the Indian shelling. The military’s media wing said Pakistan Army effectively responded to the Indian aggression, killing one Indian soldier and injuring three others, including a major. The civilians injured from the Indian shelling were shifted to a local hospital.