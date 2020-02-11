Rising Inflation: PM decides to introduce relief package

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday decided to introduce a relief package to tackle the rising inflation and provide aid to poor people of the country.

The package will cover all the major food commodities and citizens will get items at a cheaper rate from utility stores. According to details, Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting of his economic team where the decision regarding the relief package was taken. It was decided that the relief will be provided on food items through utility stores, while the administration will monitor food prices at the district level.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairman Utility Stores Corporation Zulfiqar Ali Khan, federal secretaries and officials of Finance, Commerce ministries and Social Protection Division.

Prime Minister Khan said the government would leave no stone unturned in providing relief against inflation to general public, particularly poor and salaried class, adding the government could not act as a silent spectator on the difficulties faced by the poor people.

Big decisions taken by the Prime Minister against inflation would be announced on Tuesday (today) in a meeting of the federal cabinet.

Khan said the top priority of the government was to provide relief to general public, particularly the poor and the salaried class, adding stern action will be taken against the hoarders and profiteers.