Tue Feb 11, 2020
A
APP
February 11, 2020

Chohan blames past rulers for all ills

Lahore

A
APP
February 11, 2020

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday said that PPP and PML-N practiced poor policies to run the country which not only dented the national economy but also brought the "Gullu Butt" culture in national politics. Talking to a private news channel, he stated the PTI consisted of number of educated politicians who carry humble and witty behaviour to tackle with the opponents' false allegations.

Moreover, the PTI introduced entirely new culture of treating opposite groups with patience and denied the culture of political victimisation. "The government would take serious action against the anti-government mafia and wheat hoarders who attempted to create fake crises in the country," he mentioned”, he added.

