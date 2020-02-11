Man abducted two days ago found murdered

LAHORE:A man kidnapped two days back from Cantt was found murdered in the Kahna police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Raza Hussain Shah of New Officer Colony Cantt. Locals of the area informed the police about his body soaked in blood in a car. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. The victim was driving a vehicle on Uber and was kidnapped. Police started investigation keeping in view all aspects including love affair.