Cops pick, leave boys after extorting money

LAHORE :In Punjab, police corruption has left the citizens exposed to high rates of crime, and caused distrust in the police service while allowing crime to flourish.

On Sunday, a police personnel carrier was passing through Javed Colony, Harbanspura, when the police driver stopped the vehicle and caught a boy Waqas who was standing outside his house on the pretext of wheelie-doing. The SI directed one of the four cops to take the bike into custody and make Waqas sit in the police personnel carrier. The cop followed the directions of the SI and the police driver moved towards the site where they could easily conclude the bargain with their prey. Policemen had been roaming around their jurisdiction for almost 35 minutes and during the journey they spotted some boys quarrelling with each other in Kotli Pir Abdul Rehman. The policemen caught four boys and also made them sit in the police van. The elders of the children chased the police van and finalised the bargain. The police team released Waqas and handed over his bike after receiving Rs500 as bribe on Canal Road near a bank. Waqas further revealed that the SI also let the four boys go as well after receiving Rs2,000 as bribe.

It turns out some people will go further than others to avoid getting in trouble with the law in the provincial metropolis. Though illegal, some will fall back on bribes if they find themselves caught out by the police. And many field officers of the Punjab police especially those serving in police stations across the Punjab province feel no hesitation in indulging themselves in corruption round-the-clock. Police personnel who are willing to engage with criminals, especially with those who indulge in drug trafficking, commercial sex trade, gambling, and criminal breach of trust will eventually destroy the already tarnished image of the police department. Police corruption carries high costs. First, a corrupt act is a crime and a sin as well in the light of Quran and Sunnah. Second, police corruption detracts from the integrity of the police and tarnishes the public image of law enforcement officials. Third, corruption protects other criminal activities such as drug dealing, gambling and prostitution. Protected criminal activities are often lucrative sources of income for organised crime.

Analysing the newspapers reports that point to police corruption, it has been noted that the top three types of corruption experienced by whistle-blowers are bribery (70%), abuse of power (33%), and failure to act (23 percent).

Around 70 percent respondents across the Punjab province had paid a bribe to a police officer, whether just once, occasionally, or often.

What do we do when those supposed to protect us are serving other interests than public safety and security? While some police officers are making concerted efforts to operate within the rules, police corruption persists contrary to the tall and hollow claims of the IG Punjab.

When contacted, Harbanspura SHO said that he would look into the matter and inform the supervisory officers for action against them, if they were found guilty. The matter was also brought into the notice of the CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Operations Lahore Babar Saeed who have vowed to purge the department of black sheep.