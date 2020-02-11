24 uplift schemes completed

LAHORE:The district administration has successfully completed 24 schemes kept under Community Development Programme initiated by the Punjab government one year back.

These schemes included construction of PCC streets and drainage and repair of streets in six provincial constituencies of the provincial capital and an amount of Rs 277 million was earmarked against 24 schemes.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal said that the utilisation of standardised material had been ensured and all 24 schemes were completed within the stipulated time.

He revealed that these constituencies included PP 159, PP 161, PP 167, PP 168, PP 170 and PP 173 and there was one scheme of PP 159, five schemes of PP 168, one scheme of PP 170, two schemes of PP 173, six schemes of PP 161 and nine schemes of PP 167.

Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal appreciated the officers and field staff of development wing of DC office for completing Community Development Project on time.