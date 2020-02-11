Mufti Kifayatullah secures pre-arrest bail

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader, Mufti Kifayatullah, on Monday secured pre-arrest bail in a case instituted against him for allegedly sheltering a cleric accused of sexually assaulting a seminary student.

The police had booked him on the charges of harbouring Qari Shamsudeen, who had allegedly sexually assaulted a 10 years-old student of his seminary on December 24, last year. “I was in Karachi when the Mansehra police booked me under the trumped-up charges of harbouring a cleric. Then I got a transit bail from Lahore High Court’s ’ Rawalpindi Circuit Bench on Feb 3,” Mufti Kifayatullah told reporters after submitting his bail papers to the Station House Officer of the Pulrah Police Station. The JUI-F leader said that he was innocent and had never harboured the cleric accused of a sexual assault. “Such fabricated cases could lead to agitation against the government as I would make each and everything public when I am free from litigation,” he said.