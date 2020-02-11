11 held for kite-flying

SIALKOT: Police on Monday arrested 11 persons for kite flying. Hajipura and Uggoki police arrested 11 accused, including Danial, Qamar, Bilal, Arslan, Ali, Jawad, Ahmed, Shahzad Ali, Abdul Rahman, Shahzad Anjum and Anjum Rafique. Dozens of kites and roles of strings were also recovered from the accused persons. The police have registered cases.

FIVE HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Monday arrested five people and recovered narcotics from them. The police arrested Bilal with 2.34kg hashish, Sadar police arrested Mansoor alias Munna with 1.48kg hashish, Badiana police arrested Naqash with 3.53kg hashish, Sabzpir police arrested Shahbaz with 1.32kg hashish and Nekapura police arrested Sajid Mehmood with five litres liquor.