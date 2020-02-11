Schoolteachers stage demo

JHANG: Office-bearers of teachers unions and schoolteachers on Monday staged a demonstration against the assistant accounts officer for allegedly deducting their salaries by stopping their MPhil and PhD allowances. They demanded the controller general of accounts (CGA) and the Punjab accountant general take notice of the assistant accounts officer activities. Talking to reporters outside the district accounts office, the protesting teachers said that after utilising a major portion of their salaries, they got admissions in evening classes to obtain MPhil degrees. The better qualification improved their teaching skills, they said. They alleged that after verification of their degrees by the Higher Education Commission and with the permission of the department, they were getting MPhil and PhD allowances along with their monthly salaries for the last few years. They said that because of inflation, they were facing problems to meet their monthly family expenditures. Now the AAO by reducing their monthly salaries had increased their financial problems, they lamented. They alleged that the AAO who was involved in corruption had stopped their MPhil and PhD allowances. When connected, AAO Akhtar Hussain said that after taking the district level education officials in confidence, he rightly stopped the MPhil and PhD allowances of schoolteachers to watch the financial interest of the government. The same would be restored after receiving fresh permission letters from the local education officials, he told. He rejected the bribe allegations and said that for the last many years, he was serving with honesty and dedication in the district.