Jubilant firing claims life

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A man died during a wedding function at Ghazipur on Monday. Reportedly, groom’s friend Azim Amir was killed when accused Muhammad Khan opened fire in the air during the function. Police have registered a case against the arrested.

CASH SNATCHED: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday.

Shaukat Hussain of Pulo Shah Kohli was on his way on a car when two unidentified armed dacoits stopped him near Mid Darbari and snatched Rs 500,000 from him. They shot at and injured him on resistance.