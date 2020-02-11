Commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NANKANA SAHIB: A youth committed suicide at Chandar Kot on Monday. Reportedly, Hamza ended his life by jumping into a canal. Rescue 1122 fished out the dead body of the youth and handed over to his family.
ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A youth was killed in a road accident near Panwaan on Sunday night. Imran was on his way on a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit him. As a result, he was killed on the spot.
