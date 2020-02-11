close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Commits suicide

National

Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

NANKANA SAHIB: A youth committed suicide at Chandar Kot on Monday. Reportedly, Hamza ended his life by jumping into a canal. Rescue 1122 fished out the dead body of the youth and handed over to his family.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A youth was killed in a road accident near Panwaan on Sunday night. Imran was on his way on a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit him. As a result, he was killed on the spot.

