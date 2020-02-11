close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
Most-wanted PO arrested

National

 
February 11, 2020

GUJRANWALA: The FIA on Monday arrested a most wanted red book entry proclaimed offender from Gujrat. FIA Additional Director Ch Hafeez Gujjar told that accused Rashid Hasnain alias Gogi Shah was involved in dozens of fraud and human trafficking cases and wanted to the FIA for the last 15 years. The arrested accused was running an international human trafficking network since 2004 and he was sending the people to Greece, France, Italy, German and other countries illegally, he told.

