Non-English film gets top Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, United States: The South Korean black comedy "Parasite" made movie history at the Oscars on Sunday, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the best picture award -- Hollywood´s biggest prize of all. A genre-defying thriller about a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household, "Parasite" won four awards, stunning the pundits who believed the Academy would never crown a subtitled Asian movie. "It’s such a greathonor. I feel like I’ll wake up to find it’s all a dream. It all feels very surreal," a jubilant Bong Joon-ho, who also won best director honors, told journalists backstage, calling the night "crazy." "Parasite" also won the Oscar for best international feature, and became the first Asian film to scoop best original screenplay.

But a bigger shock was in store as the movie beat frontrunner "1917" to win best picture, the night´s final prize. The pre-Oscars favorite "1917," Sam Mendes´s innovative and personal World War I movie about two soldiers crossing no-man´s-land, had to settle for best cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing prizes.

The movie -- filmed to appear like one continuous shot -- had swept up trophies at several other galas in the build-up to Sunday. Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for his turn in supervillain origin story "Joker," the film that started the night with the most nominations.

In an emotionally charged speech, the actor railed against injustice and "an egocentric worldview" that leads to environmental destruction, before paying tribute to his actor brother River, who died of a drug overdose in 1993.

Renee Zellweger sealed a remarkable comeback by winning best actress for "Judy," dedicating the award to the Hollywood screen legend she portrayed. "Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time. I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy," she said in accepting her second Oscar.

Pitt, who claimed his first acting Academy Award for his supporting turn in Quentin Tarantino´s "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," was one of several winners to strike a political note. "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," he said, referring to President Donald Trump´s recent impeachment trial.

"American Factory" -- the first film from Barack and Michelle Obama´s production house, about a Rust Belt factory reopened by a Chinese billionaire -- won best documentary.

Best adapted screenplay went to Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit," about a young boy corrupted by fascism. Laura Dern won best supporting actress for her turn as a feisty divorce lawyer in "Marriage Story."

Elton John won for best original song from "Rocketman," a film about his life. Icelandic composer Hildur Gudnadottir won best original score for her haunting music for "Joker."

The event´s luxury and glamour contrasted with the grief in Los Angeles over the recent deaths of Golden Age film legend Kirk Douglas and Oscar-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Record Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish sang a moving version of "Yesterday" to accompany the "in memoriam" montage for those Hollywood lost this year, which opened with Bryant and closed with Douglas.

Music was a prominent theme throughout the night, which began with a medley addressing a swirling row over the lack of minorities and female directors on the star-studded nominee list. No female directors were nominated this year -- a theme referred to by several celebrities.