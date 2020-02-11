Firdous asks Fazl Make new song Maulana Ja Raha Hay

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s open admission that he had come to remove the democratically elected government of PTI amounted to revolt. Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the Federation of Realtors of Pakistan here, she said Fazl should now make a new song of ‘Maulana Ja Raha Hay(Maulana is on the way out). She said some elements trying to hoodwink the masses would fail in their negative tactics. She said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to fulfill its promises made with the people. She advised the opposition to wait for 2023 elections instead of trying to create anarchy.

She said a mafia used money in hoarding of edibles and created an artificial crisis in the country. She said the government was aware of the importance of real estate sector in the country’s development and was taking multiple initiatives to resolve its problems.

She said over 50,000 people were attached with the real estate sector and protection of their jobs was a priority of the government. She said the government, under the ''ease of doing business initiative” had introduced the one-window operation system and digitalization of the system was being carried out to ensure transparency in dealings and transactions.

She said Construction Industry Development Board was being constituted which would prove to be a milestone in resolution of the problems of this sector. She said a special tribunal for real estate sector would also be constituted for timely decisions in case of litigation.

She thanked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for reducing Capital gain Tax on property from 2 per cent to one per cent. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to provide shelter to every poor person of the society and this dream could not be materialized without cooperation of the real estate sector.