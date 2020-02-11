Admin activated to check prices: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the administration had been activated to overcome price hike and vowed to leave no stone unturned to facilitate the common man. The corruption of the past has been buried and transparency is being promoted under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.
