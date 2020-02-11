close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 11, 2020

Admin activated to check prices: CM

Top Story

 
February 11, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the administration had been activated to overcome price hike and vowed to leave no stone unturned to facilitate the common man. The corruption of the past has been buried and transparency is being promoted under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story