Pak-SA T20 match likely on March 24

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to hold first T20 match with South Africa on March 24. In this regard, PCB CEO Wasim Khan has also revealed that South African Cricket Board responded positively to Pakistan’s invite PCB has asked SACB to play three-match T20 International series next month. He said that the South African team will end their tour of India on March 18, while the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 22 and the first T20 between the two teams will be played on March 24.