GCS Annual Sports open today

LAHORE: The two-day 36th Annual Sports of Govt College of Science (GCS), Wahdat Road, Lahore will open on Tuesday in the College Ground. Dr M. Asghar Chaudhry, ex-principal of the college, will be the chief guest on the occasion. College Principal Prof Aizaz Ahmad Khan will host the event. The 100m race, tug of war, musical chair, long and high jumps and other events have been included in the sports. Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment, will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony on Wednesday.