Virus disrupts Asian League

HONG KONG: Barcelona great Andres Iniesta is set to light up the AFC Champions League but Chinese clubs are sidelined because of the coronavirus as the disrupted continental competition starts this week. Optimism is high among Vissel Kobe fans after Iniesta led the J-League outfit to victory in the Japanese Super Cup last weekend following an error-strewn penalty shootout win over Yokohama F Marinos. But while Iniesta and Thomas Vermaelen are among the foreign stars who have raised Vissel’s hopes, Chinese clubs are facing difficulties as Asian authorities battle to contain the deadly coronavirus. Games involving Chinese teams have been postponed until early April, although Beijing Guoan will be in action next week as they have been in camp in South Korea, exempting them from quarantine measures. China’s Super League has also been put on hold indefinitely, depriving teams of match practice and fitness as they bid to return the trophy to Chinese hands for the first time since 2015.