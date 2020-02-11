Punjab dominate National Kyokushin

LAHORE: Punjab dominated the 23rd National Kyokushin IKO-Matsushima Karate Championship that concluded here at Railway Stadium. Nearly 30 teams from all over Pakistan participated in the championship. The chief organiser was Atta Hussain Butt, international karate master, instructor and international referee. Hafiz Zeeshan, vice chairman PHA, Jawad, Director FIA, Col Dr Mazher Butt, Bahria Hospital, Amin Ansari, Zain coordinator of speaker Punjab Assembly, Dr Mukarram, Mehr Iqbal SSP PRP LHR, were the guests of honour during the event.

Results: Male junior and senior: 25kg: Abdul Rehman Balochistan 1st, Ahmed 2nd, Rafay 3rd.

30kg: Ahmed khan head quarter 1st, Ibrahim 2nd, Asad Punjab Bluea 3rd, Ahmed Mujahid Punjab Green 3rd.

35kg: Sabir Hussain Butt 1st, Anas Babar Punjab White s2nd, Hanzallah Punjab Whites 3rd, Abdul Wahab 3rd

40kg: Zaid 1st, Shoukat Punjab Blues 2nd.

45kg: M Anas Balochistan 1st, Syed Asim 2nd

50kg: Ibrar Punjab Blue 1st, Abu Talha 2nd, Amjad Zulfiqar Punjab Whites 3rd, Abdullah Butt Punjab Blues 3rd.