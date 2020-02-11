Bangladesh erupts in joy after U-19 WC victory

DHAKA: Thousands of fans flooded the streets of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka and the prime minister Monday promised a public celebration after the under-19 team won the World Cup in the nation’s biggest cricket triumph. Bangladesh stunned four-time winners India in the final of the Under-19 World Cup late Sunday in South Africa to record a three-wicket victory over the favourites.

The elated supporters, some wearing the team jersey and painted from head to toe as a tiger -- the national team’s nickname -- held spontaneous victory parades and shouted "Bangladesh, Bangladesh". National newspapers hailed the teen cricketers, with one publication likening Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali to Mughal emperor Akbar the Great. "Young Tigers Rule the World", roared the front-page headline of the largest-circulating English newspaper, The Daily Star. "

The Young Tigers created arguably the most seminal moment in its cricketing history at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom yesterday, ending their wait for a major global trophy," the Star wrote.