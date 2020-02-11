PSB organises seminar over impact of injuries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Medical Wing organized one-day refresher course/seminar for its employees as how to extend first aid to athletes during the national and international sports events and what are the basic requirements to minimize the impact of injuries on athletes during the training or competition.

Chief Coordinator and Sports Psychologist Quratul Ain briefed employees on the impact of injury on athletes and proper handling of his/her during the initial stages. “In any competition, national or international, it is important for related medical officials to help minimise the impact of injuries to athletes and help him understand his (athletes) role in such situation.

Making athletes realize on the importance of staying calm and allowing the expert to help them out holds importance,” she said. Physiotherapist Dr Mannan showed the right way to employees as how to extend initial help to athletes the moment he receives injury.

He also gave practical demonstration for the knowledge of all concerned employees. Dr Abdullah later speaking on the occasion imparted ways and means to keep athletes pain and bleeding to minimum level till the time he reaches hospital for further treatment.

“It is very important to make the injury to minimum level till the time athletes reaches hospital for further treatment. Initial treatment at the venue always helps in early recovery of the injured athlete,” he said.

Qaratul Ain thanked all Inter Provincial Coordination Minister Fahmida Mirza and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Amna Imran for approving such seminar in wake of growing national and international sports activities in the country.