Ahmad Baig wins JDT golf title in Mangla

KARACHI: The fast-growing Jinnah Development Tour (JDT), an initiative of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), moved to Mangla last weekend.

Tailor made for Pakistan’s second-tier and junior professionals, the JDT has already become a major attraction on the national golf calendar.

From February 7-9, Pakistan’s second-tier professionals assembled at the Mangla Golf Club (MGC) to feature in the 2nd Jinnah Development Tour golf match. The event was staged by PGF in partnership with MGC. It turned out to be an enthralling contest and in the end it was Pakistan golf’s rising star – Ahmed Baig – who won the title.

But it wasn’t easy for Lahore’s Ahmed. After 54 holes he was tied for the first place with Rawalpindi’s Irfan Mahmood. This meant that the title had to be decided with a playoff. It was Ahmed who reigned supreme in the playoff as he birdied the very first playoff hole to win the title, Irfan was the runner up while Karachi’s M Amir finished third. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony. Maj Gen Majid Jehangir, the GOC 19 Div and Patron of Mangla Golf Club was, the chief guest.

Dr. Ali Haider, the joint secretary PGF and the Tournament Director, appreciated the management of Mangla Golf Club for their full cooperation which helped PGF to hold the event in a successful manner. He thanked Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, the commander Mangla corps and the Patron in chief of MGC, Maj Gen Majid Jehangir, Brig Shakeel Faridi (President Mangla Golf Club) and Col Taimoor Khursheed Khan (Secretary) for their support in making the event a big success. Brig (Retd) Nayyar Afzal, Vice President PGF, apprised the audience about the various aspects of JDT which was introduced by the PGF in 2018 to encourage and support the upcoming talent in second tier of professional golfers in the country and the junior professional golfers of age 21 and below.