Kickboxing calendar year events announced

LAHORE: Pakistan Kickboxing Federation Monday announced its calendar of events for the next year here. Khawaja Farooq Saeed, President Punjab Kickboxing Association and Secretary Tahir Abbas announced the calendar at a press conference.

Farooq informed that they will be holding kickboxing league which will be organized by Pakistan Kickboxing Federation later this month. He said that Punjab will face Gilgit-Baltistan in the league starting from February 22. Similarly, Islamabad will take on Kashmir in Islamabad.

He further informed that Punjab will play host to matches between Lahore and Gujranwala Division, Sargodha and Faisalabad Division, Sahiwal and Multan Division and DG Khan and Bahawalpur Division, while Lahore and Rawalpindi Division competitions will be held. They further informed that Pakistan kickboxing teams will compete in five world-class events by 2021.