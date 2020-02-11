close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

Naseem rues missing 5-wicket haul

Sports

February 11, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Young pacer Naseem Shah rued missing “Punja”-five-wicket innings haul, due to excessive muscle pain he felt after performing hat-trick on Sunday afternoon in ICC Test Championship match against Bangladesh at the Pindi Stadium.

Talking to media in a post-match session, Naseem said he wanted to pick another ‘Punja’ in successive Tests. “I planned to get five-wickets in an innings-a feat that I achieved during the last Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi. Even Mohammad Abbas suggested me to play decisive role with the ball in second innings. After performing hat-trick on Sunday afternoon I felt muscle pain and could not continue,” Naseem, who has so far taken 13 wickets in four Test matches he has played for the country, said.

