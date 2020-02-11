‘Seniors should follow BD U-19 team’

ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh team captain Mominul Haque felt no hesitation in claiming that the junior team with World Cup victory had set high standard for all including seniors to follow.

In a post-match media talk Monday, dejected Mominul praised under-19 team for winning the World Cup against all odds. “Performance is performance after all. I have to admit that by winning the World Cup yesterday, juniors have set a high standard for Bangladesh cricket. They have set an example even for the senior team that achieving anything is possible and what matter is to show discipline and pursue it wholeheartedly. That is what out youngsters have done. They never lost the hope even in the final and went on to win the day and final against India amid tough conditions. I telephoned them and congratulated whole team and support staff for this big achievement.”

“I hoped that Junior World Cup win would be a fresh beginning for cricket in his country. It would help boost new energy into youngsters and those at very early days of their cricketing career.