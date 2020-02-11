close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
Warner, Perry bag cricket awards

Sports

A
Agencies
February 11, 2020

SYDNEY: David Warner won his third Allan Border medal as he edged out Steve Smith and Pat Cummins. Ellyse Perry won the Belinda Clark Award for the third time after bagging it in 2016 and 2017. Warner won the T20I player of the year award as well while Marnus Labuschagne became Australia's Test player of the year with Aaron Finch being adjudged the ODI player of the year.

