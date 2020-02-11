Sindh, Punjab triumphant in Blind Cricket

LAHORE: Sindh and Punjab emerged winners of day one of the 3rd PPL (One-day) Blind Cricket Super League that started at Karachi on Monday. Dr. Farid Iqbal Siddiqui, Deputy Managing Director Technical Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council inaugurated the event. In the first match, Sindh won by 4 wickets against Islamabad at the Rashid Latif Academy, ground. In the second match, Punjab defeated KP by 41 runs at the PAF Faisal Airbase Ground.