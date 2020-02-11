close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Sindh, Punjab triumphant in Blind Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

LAHORE: Sindh and Punjab emerged winners of day one of the 3rd PPL (One-day) Blind Cricket Super League that started at Karachi on Monday. Dr. Farid Iqbal Siddiqui, Deputy Managing Director Technical Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council inaugurated the event. In the first match, Sindh won by 4 wickets against Islamabad at the Rashid Latif Academy, ground. In the second match, Punjab defeated KP by 41 runs at the PAF Faisal Airbase Ground.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports