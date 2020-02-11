No Pak player in ICC U-19 squad

LAHORE: There is not a single Pakistan Under-19 player named in the team of the tournament announced by the International Cricket Council on Monday. The Bangladesh Under-19 team won the title surprising India in the final. Pakistan finished third in the tournament after their third and fourth position match was rained out and team green was declared winners on better points secured.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament (in batting order): Yashasvi Jaiswal – India, Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan, Ravindu Rasantha – Sri Lanka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy – Bangladesh, Shahadat Hossain – Bangladesh, Nyeem Young – West Indies, Akbar Ali – Bangladesh (WK, Captain), Shafiqullah Ghafari – Afghanistan, Ravi Bishnoi – India, Kartik Tyagi – India, Jayden Seales – West Indies, 12th man: Akil Kumar – Canada.

USA beat Canada 3-0

LOS ANGELES: The US beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday in the final of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying tournament, a last formality for the teams who booked their 2020 Tokyo berths with semi-final victories. US had punched their ticket to Tokyo with a 4-0 victory over Mexico, while Canada secured their spot with a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.