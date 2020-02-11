First Test: Pakistan thrash BD by innings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan finished off Bangladesh in the first session of the fourth day to complete a crushing an innings and 44 runs win in the first ICC Test Championship match at the Pindi Stadium Monday morning.

It took Pakistan bowlers just 85 minutes to take last four Bangladesh wickets with the addition of 42 runs to the overnight total, bowling them out for 168, enabling the hosts achieve tenth win in 11 Tests and more importantly 60 points for the ICC Points Table.

The tourists never recovered from Naseem Shah’s hat-trick Sunday afternoon as the youngster left it for Yasir Shah (4-58) to close down the Test well before the first session on fourth day.

Once Mominul Haque (41) got out in the very first over of the day, trapped LBW by Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-39) rest was a formality. Bangladesh skipper could only add one boundary to his overnight score of 37. Yasir though unimpressive throughout the Test, picked up two more wickets Monday, including Litton Das (29) who was adjudged leg before by the third umpire, to earn respectable innings analysis.

Pakistan hit up 445 in response to tourists first innings total of 233, a deficit of 212 that ultimately proved decisive. “Leg spinners always need something out of the wicket. Admitted that Yasir was getting more wickets in UAE but that was because of the turn and occasional bounce he got there. I think slowly but surely Yasir is getting into act in home conditions,” Azhar Ali later said while defending Yasir’s inconsistent bowling in recent times, in a post-match media talk. He had all praise for young Naseem Shah for showing guts when required. “I have always told Naseem that he should prepare himself for Test cricket. We need him for Test matches and during the last two Test when we asked him to deliver he was right there for us,” Pakistan skipper said.

He termed Naseem performance as good omen for the future of Pakistan cricket. “Look we have got two quality new comers who can be devastating with the new ball. Saheen and Naseem have been outstanding for the country in recent past.”

Azhar praised his bowlers including Mohammad Abbas for using his experience to pin down Bangladeshis. “It was his spell that gave us early ascendency in the Test. Bowling out Bangladesh for a low total in the first innings I think was a big achievement. Shaheen Shah and Abbas helped us get that edge.”

He contemplated that picking important 60 points for winning the Test match would help the country stay in the hunt for a better position or a place in the final of ICC Test Championship. “We have beaten Sri Lanka and now Bangladesh but more importantly we have earned points that will help us in longer run. It is good to see batsmen getting runs. It always happens once you start batting in front of your home crowd and on the wickets you have been playing cricket all your life.”

He boosted his batting lineup newly found rhythm. “It is not like that we have not scored in away series. We almost got 300 and over runs in each innings we played in Australia but definitely home conditions always help batsmen bring the best out of them. Our batting has started finding that rhythm.

Brief scores: Pakistan 445 (Azam 143, Masood 100, Sohail 75, Shafiq 65, Abu Jayed 3-86, Rubel 3-113) beat Bangladesh 233 (Mithun 63, Shanto 44, Afridi 4-53, Sohail 2-11) and 168 (Mominul 41, Shanto 38, Naseem 4-26, Yasir 4-58) by an innings and 44 runs.