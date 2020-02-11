Iraqi protester killed at university sit-in

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NASIRIYAH: One protester was killed in Iraq´s southern city of Nasiriyah after university security guards opened fire on demonstrators trying to block the campus entrance. Desperate to keep up their anti-government movement, which appears to be fading after more than four months, a group of protesters had briefly shut down several campuses in the city.
