Tue Feb 11, 2020
AFP
February 11, 2020

Azerbaijan ruling party wins polls but observers question results

AFP
February 11, 2020

BAKU: Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev´s ruling party on Monday celebrated a huge win in snap parliamentary polls but international observers and the opposition denounced sweeping violations ranging from fraud to intimidation.

Faced with public discontent over a slowing economy, Aliyev, 58, hoped to boost the government´s image by holding early elections and replacing discredited old elites with younger technocrats. His ruling party won a majority in Sunday´s election but the opposition claimed it was “totally falsified” and several parties boycotted the vote altogether. The sole opposition politician who made it to the new legislature was Erkin Gadirly of Republican Alternative Party (ReAl).

