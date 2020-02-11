close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
AFP
February 11, 2020

Israel sentences Islamic cleric to 28 months for inciting terror

World

AFP
February 11, 2020

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court sentenced a firebrand Islamic cleric to 28 months in prison for incitement to terrorism in connection with deadly unrest at a Jerusalem holy site in 2017. Raed Salah had been convicted by Haifa magistrates’ court of “incitement to terror” for “praising, sympathising or encouraging terrorism” in remarks made after attackers killed two policemen on the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount. The deadly July 14, 2017 attack, at the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem site, was carried out by perpetrators from his hometown of Umm al-Fahm.

