Capital in crisis

This letter refers to the news report ‘Islamabad Mayor, CDA chairman, if you’re listening, act now’ (Feb 6, 2020). I am glad to see that someone has taken up the case of the citizens of Islamabad. The issues discussed in the report are just a few of the innumerable problems which need the attention of none other than the PM himself as the MNAs elected from Islamabad have hardly interacted with their voters ever since their victory. The chairman of the CDA has been unable to bridge the gap between the CDA and the MCI. Both these entities are in conflict with each other.

The MCI has arbitrarily increased the property tax manifold while also increasing the conservancy and water charges even though the sanitary conditions in the city are woeful. Nobody has questioned the MCI despite an uproar from the citizens. Urgent action needs to be taken in order to reverse the decline of our capital.

Lt Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad