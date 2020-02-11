close
February 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

History of failure

February 11, 2020

This letter refers to the article ‘A tale of incompetence’ (Feb 5, 2020) by Mohammad Zubair. In my view, the tale of incompetence began in the 1960s with nationalization of industries, accumulation of circular debt, ill-conceived welfare schemes and greater inflation. Only history will tell which government has been more incompetent.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

