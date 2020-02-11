History of failure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This letter refers to the article ‘A tale of incompetence’ (Feb 5, 2020) by Mohammad Zubair. In my view, the tale of incompetence began in the 1960s with nationalization of industries, accumulation of circular debt, ill-conceived welfare schemes and greater inflation. Only history will tell which government has been more incompetent.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston
