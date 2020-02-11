close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

Strangely silent

February 11, 2020

This letter refers to the editorial ‘The escape riddle’ (Feb 9, 2020). The eye-opening editorial discusses the alleged escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan, former spokesman of the TTP. Rumors of Ehsan’s escape have been making the rounds for some time. Then an audio message from Ehsan emerged in which he claimed that he had indeed escaped on January 11 this year. The strange thing is that no confirmation/denial about this escape has been put forward by official circles. With the sword of the FATF hanging over our heads we cannot afford to be complacent about the alleged escape of a hardened terrorist.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad

