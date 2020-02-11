Canada invited to tap E&P potential

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has invited Canadian investors to tap the enormous potential of its exploration and production sector by participating in the upcoming auction of the country's oil and gas blocks, a government statement said on Monday.

“Canadian investors can also benefit from LNG (liquefied natural gas) infrastructure development opportunities being offered by Pakistan,” said Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum, talking to Wendy Gilmour, High Commissioner of Canada, at the Petroleum Division.

The statement said Babar also shared the structural reforms being carried out in the energy sector especially regarding the ease of doing business and a new outlook of LNG infrastructure development of Pakistan.

Babar told the Canadian diplomat that Pakistan was offering 18 blocks in the first phase. Gilmour commended the initiatives taken by government to facilitate ease of doing business in country's energy sector and remarked that Canada looked at Pakistani energy market as of great potential.