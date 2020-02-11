close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Businesses hold positive outlook

Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

KARACHI: Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) has said Pakistan’s businesses were optimistic about their outlook for the first quarter of 2020 as per the country’s Business Optimism Index (BOI).

D&B Country Head in Pakistan Nauman Lakhani said, “The composite business optimism score stands at 144.6 points compared to a benchmark neutral value of 100 points.” D&B, a global company that provides commercial data, analytics, and insights for businesses, said Pakistan BOI showed large companies were relatively more optimistic than small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The composite score for large companies stood at 149.5 points compared to 137.3 points for SMEs. Additionally, companies in the services sector were more optimistic than trading and manufacturing sectors.

The responses for the business situation reflect respondents’ outlook in regards to the current business situation (Q4 2019) and forecast business situation (Q1 2020). Based on the results, respondents were more optimistic with respect to forecast business situation vis-a-vis the current business situation.

