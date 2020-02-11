Punjab minister visits LCCI

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said a study has revealed that abolishing over 50 taxes would not harm the exchequer and improve ease of doing business. “National Tax Council has been asked to help in this regard,” he said, while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

He said Punjab government wanted to enhance tax-to-GDP ratio, but not at the cost of the economy. “Inspector-less regime and digitalisation would improve the doing business ranking,” he said, adding that work on e-payments system was well on the way, and soon this system would be implemented.

Bakht said revival of the construction sector was a must, therefore the 16 percent tax imposed on this sector last year has been withdrawn and a flat rate has been imposed. “We are looking (at) property tax, DC rates, stamp duty and FBR rates and good news will be given soon,” the minister added.