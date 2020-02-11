Exploitation and cartelisation thrive with graft

LAHORE: Governments world over take measures to avert any mishap beforehand, while in Pakistan we wait for disaster to happen before coming into action. Every wrong doing in Pakistan had a beginning, but it was noticed when its removal became difficult.

Any ill that befalls our system is usually minor at the beginning, and so the state continues to look the other way. No one knew about under-invoicing in Pakistan even after two decades of its independence.

In fact, at the initial stages the imports were only allowed through special licenses and permits. That created an exclusive club of importers that enjoyed monopoly on items they imported.

When the imports were slowly opened up, import duties were extremely high ranging from 70 to 110 percent of the invoice value. This high duty encouraged importers to bring goods under value and save huge import duty.

Every importer developed a mechanism to arrange foreign exchange for the foreign buyers and bring goods at lower value. When the economy opened up in 1990s, the duties were slashed in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

The saving from under-invoicing was reduced, but it still benefitted the importers. They already had a developed system to under-invoice, and liberalisation of foreign exchange regime made their task easier. Moreover, the quantum of imports also increased manifold with each passing year.

Under-invoicing was done with the connivance of custom officials. As the number of importers increased, the new importers were guided by the government officials to bring in imports at lower value to save duty and the sales tax on duty paid value.

Now under invoicing has become a norm. Most of the importers do not get any benefit out of it because all their competitors are also importing the same goods at under-invoiced value.

They compete with each other and earn the same average profit which they would have earned if the products were imported at real value. The beneficiaries are the clearing officers who take their graft from each importer.

Now the imports are not possible without graft. You have to please the clearing officer. Those who try to operate honestly face many objections at the time of clearance. Their clearance gets delayed inordinately because honest operation deprives the officials of their graft.

Successive governments have failed to arrest this menace because those who benefit from the system are stronger than the state. The darker side of this practice is that it has annihilated the manufacturing sector of Pakistan. Though the import duties are low, but the sales tax on duty paid value is 17 percent.

When someone saves 70-80 percent of this sales tax at import stage, there is no way that the domestic industry could compete with imports because they have to pay full 17 percent sales tax on their retail value.

There are many transparent ways of evaluating the actual piece of imported products, but the evaluation is done by the same bureaucracy that is beneficiary of the system.

A more simple way is to fix the ITP based on the retail price of similar Pakistani product, minus the sales tax amount. Thus, any tyre manufactured in Pakistan, is retailed at Rs1,000 plus 17 percent sales tax.

The ITP of same size imported tyre should be fixed at Rs1,000 or dollar equivalent. The importer would have to pay the import duty plus sales tax on duty paid amount. It would adequately protect the local industries.

Cartelisation was earlier restricted to the cement and sugar mills sectors. Since the seemingly cartelised practices in these two sectors have been tolerated for too long, we now see many other sectors where industries are joining hands to supply their products at the same price and curtail their productions accordingly to ensure that the supplies remain a little short of demand so they could fetch higher rates.

The Competition Commission of Pakistan has remained ineffective in controlling cartels. Its decisions on sugar, cement and poultry were challenged and are pending in courts for years. This perhaps is the reason it has started neglecting cartelisation efforts. The latest being the paper mills producing packaging materials.

These paper mills have jointly announced to close their plants in the first week of every month and closure in February has been implemented. Moreover, these mills jointly announced increase in rates of their different products. That is open cartelisation. In free market economy, the most efficient survives and inefficient fade out. In Pakistan you manage production and let even the inefficient survive.