Rupee inches down

The rupee edged lower on Monday, as renewed dollar demand from importers weighed on the local currency, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 154.43 against the greenback, slightly weaker from Friday’s closing of 154.40.

The rupee ended at 154.55 against the dollar in the open market. It had finished at 15.50 in the previous trade.

“There were some import payments and the [local] currency is likely to remain under pressure in the coming days due to uncertainty about the outcome of talks between the IMF [International Monetary Fund] and government authorities,” a currency dealer said. Pakistan is set to start policy level talks with the fund on Monday where both the sides will discuss revised tax revue target.

The proposal of imposing Rs200 billion taxes and hike in power and gas tariffs will also be discussed. Traders said they would also watch the food and fuel prices for cues on inflation trend and to gauge the possibility of the central bank cutting interest rates in its March’s monetary policy review.

However, analysts expect the State Bank of Pakistan to keep its current stance of monetary tightening in the coming reviews due to inflationary pressures. Pakistan is struggling with inflation at 14.5 percent and increasing budget deficit.