‘Inclusive growth to follow ‘adverse’ effects of stabilisation’

ISLAMABAD: Government on Monday expressed optimism over effectiveness of IMF-backed reforms in ushering to an inclusive growth as a next step to stabilisation’s negative fallouts.

The ministry of finance said the economic policies and economic reforms program of the government being implemented with the support of International Monetary Fund (IMF) are based “on sound and well-established principles of good economic management”.

“The objective of these policies is stabilisation in the first phase, followed by rapid, sustainable and inclusive growth,” it said.

Last year, IMF agreed to lend $6 billion to help Pakistan overcome its balance of payments crisis. The three-year extended fund facility program stipulates ‘tough’ measures to bring the economy back on the sustainable growth path with economy slowing down to 3.3 percent last fiscal year from 5.5 percent a year earlier. The growth is expected to further decelerate to 2.4 percent in the current fiscal year.

The finance ministry said the government allocated sufficient resources for income support and social protection programs and increased spending on health and education to cushion the low-income groups from any adverse effects of stabilisation measures. Furthermore, targeted energy subsidies have been given to the vulnerable group, it said.

However, the ministry termed low tax-to-GDP ratio as a fundamental barrier to economic growth, ascribing the prosperity with removal of the obstacle. “Low tax-to-GDP ratio is amongst the fundamental problems of Pakistan’s economy,” it said. “Unless this is corrected, the country cannot achieve prosperity.”

Tax-to-GDP ratio scaled back to 11.6 percent in the last fiscal year from 13 percent a year earlier. FBR’s tax-to-GDP ratio declined to 9.93 percent from 11.17 percent. The apex tax authority’s collection of Rs3.829 trillion in FY2019 fell short of the annual target of Rs4.39 trillion, which was revised down from Rs4.43 trillion.

Yet again, the government braces up for a revenue shortfall this fiscal year with the FBR’s tax collection likely to fall short of more than Rs750 billion during the current fiscal year of 2019/20 as economic sluggishness pinned down revenue growth

The ministry said the government is pursuing a multi-pronged revenue mobilisation strategy to broaden the tax base and raise tax revenues in a balanced and equitable manner.

The ministry said the government’s policies have already started showing positive results. There is significant improvement in economic indicators. The external sector has stabilised and the fiscal deficit has declined significantly in the first six months of the financial year, it added.