Bail to Hamza doesn’t mean acquittal: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said bail to Hamza Shahbaz did not mean his acquittal.

In tweets, she emphasised, “We will not let those escape who want to flee the truth. People can no more be misled and the truth will have to be brought before the nation”.

Dr. Firdous said Nawaz Sharif went to London claiming illness but he had not yet been admitted to a hospital.

She pointed out that his medical reports were also not being sent to the government and they had been made conditional with his admission to hospital. She charged that Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports had attained the status of 'Qatari letter', as they were saying these could not be shared unless he was admitted to a hospital.

She made it clear that the government will ensure rule of law in the country at all costs and insisted that the law could not be driven by desires. “PML-N leaders cannot change facts, they can't make black look white,” she emphasised.