PAF aircraft crashes near Shorkot, pilot ejects safely

JHANG: A training aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Chak no 496 in Shorkot Cantt, Jhang district Friday, Geo News reported.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the Mirage aircraft, used for training by the PAF, crashed on a routine operational training mission. The official added that no loss of life was reported during crash. “The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life or property has been reported on the ground,” the spokesperson added.

A press release issued by the PAF after the crash added that the Air Headquarters had formed a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash. This is not the first PAF aircraft to crash this year. Last month, two PAF pilots embraced martyrdom after a training aircraft crashed near the MM Alam Base in Mianwali. According to a PAF spokesperson, the PAF FT-7 aircraft “on a routine operational training mission” crash-landed near Mianwali. “Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, embraced martyrdom,” the spokesperson said.