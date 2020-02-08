TV, stage artist Nighat Butt dies

LAHROE: Renowned TV and stage actress Nighat Butt died here on Friday after protracted illness.

She was living in poverty after the death of her husband Abid Butt. Abid Butt rose to fame performing as ‘Inspector Mehmood’ in the famous drama ‘Andhera Ujala’.

Nighat could not even pay the rent of the house where she was living after the death of her husband. The government had time and again committed financial assistance to the poor artist but the poor artist never got any financial assistance. The showbiz industry has expressed deep sense of grief over her death.