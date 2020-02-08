Dar’s house to be made Panahgah

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to turn the house of former federal finance minister Ishaq Dar into a Panahgah (shelter home).

An accountability court had earlier ordered auctioning of Dar’s house to recover part of plundered money, but the Lahore High Court suspended this order. Ishaq Dar is living in the UK under self-exile and many cases of assets beyond income sources are pending against him in the country.